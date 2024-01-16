Desert festival lights beckon

VISITOR registrations are now open for Parrtjima – A Festival in Light, the free 10-day festival held in Alice Springs (Mparntwe) from April.

Curated by Rhoda Roberts and with new event delivery partners on board, the 300-million-year-old MacDonnell Ranges will again become a natural canvas for the Ranges Light Show, alongside an immersive installation projecting animated Western and Central Desert art onto the red sand of Alice Springs Desert Park.