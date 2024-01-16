Desert festival lights beckon
VISITOR registrations are now open for Parrtjima – A Festival in Light, the free 10-day festival held in Alice Springs (Mparntwe) from April.
Curated by Rhoda Roberts and with new event delivery partners on board, the 300-million-year-old MacDonnell Ranges will again become a natural canvas for the Ranges Light Show, alongside an immersive installation projecting animated Western and Central Desert art onto the red sand of Alice Springs Desert Park.
The theme this year is ‘Interconnectedness’, celebrating how everything in Indigenous culture is connected, with an emphasis on the complexities of the planting seasons and Indigenous Australians’ connection…