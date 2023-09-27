A FIRST Nations agency dedicated to representing First Nations illustrators took home the top Indigenous Design Award at this year’s Good Design Awards in Naarm (Melbourne) earlier this month.

Solid Lines, developed by Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) researcher Dr Nicola St John and co-researcher Emrhan Tjapanangka Sultan (Western Arrarnta, Luritja and Kokatha), alongside the Jacky Winter Group, consulted closely with many First Nations creatives to ensure culturally safe and supportive representation in the industry.

“Winning the Indigenous Design Award is a huge honour,” Mr Sultan said.

“And it recognises the importance of First Nations voices within the design industry and the important work Solid Lines is doing to support First Nations artists to be represented fairly.

“We want our agency to break down expectations of what First Nations art and design is and let our artists define their work for themselves.”

Mr Sultan said as proud storytellers, the work of Solid Lines is grounded by Country, community, and cultural identity.

He said Solid Lines is all about creating solid pathways for emerging First Nations artists to find success, recognition, support and fair representation within the art…