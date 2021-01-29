FOR the first time, fashion lovers from across the country have been able to score a front-row seat to experience the exclusive Indigenous fashion runway event, Country to Couture, filmed on Larrakia country and broadcast on NITV.

Organised by the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair Foundation’s Indigenous Fashion Projects, the Country to Couture line-up features six collections from across Australia and includes unique collaborations with some well-known Australian labels.

The line-up consists of: Liandra Swim by Liandra Gaykamangu’s “Interwoven”, Ikuntji Artists collaborating with Magpie Goose, Anindilyakwa Arts’ collection “Yirradarringka-Langwa Akarwadiwada – Womens Work”, Denni Francisco, Ngali and Lindsay Malay from Warmun Art Centre’s “Malayarr Collection”, Warlukurlangu Aboriginal Corporation collaboration with North Home Textiles for “the Warlu Collection 2020” and Nobody Denim’s collaboration with Bima Wear.

The show celebrates contemporary fashion and textiles by Aboriginal and Torres Strait…