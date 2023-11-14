Digging into family

FOUR diverse and well- known Aboriginal artists: Penny Evans, Ben McKeown, Maree Clarke and Blak Douglas, are telling their story of family history and its connection to their creative cultural practice in the new film Dig Deeper.

Directed by Mark Street, the title is Dhuwidha Dhurraaya in Gamilaraay language and stemmed from Evans’ mind while she was using digging sticks to harvest native arrowroots.

The Gamilaraay/Gomeroi ceramicist said in the film, “I went out on Country to a cultural gathering and we ended up digging for native arrowroot, a starch that they (Ancestors) used to make bread.

“There was a voice in my head while I was doing it, a boss woman saying to me ‘dig deeper’, ’dig deeper’,” she said.

Dig Deeper delves into the confronting and challenging experience these First Nations artists navigate with one side of their family being colonisers, responsible for the displacement of the other side of their family, Aboriginals.

The film premiered in NSW at the Palace Cinema in Byron Bay on Thursday…