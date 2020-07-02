ACTOR, television presenter and mentor Ernie Dingo has weathered racist slurs his whole life. And a couple of weekends ago when someone called him a ‘F***ing Abo’, he finally reacted.

Dingo, 63, was waiting for passengers to get off a train in Perth when he noticed a white man aged in his 30s watching him.

“He says ‘F****** Abo’ and walks off,” Dingo is quoted on a Ngaarda Media social media page.

Dingo chased the man and “scruffed” him, then told him to say it again.

“He is scared now and I whack him on the right side of his head,” Dingo said.

“He slips and falls trying to get away, his foot falls between the platform and the train.

“I drag his arse away from the edge. As he is laying there, I ask again ‘Say it again, give me an excuse to whack you.’ He doesn’t.

“I’m not a hero for what I did, and I don’t see myself as one,” Dingo told NITV.

“I’m reading about George Floyd in America, about Black Lives Matter protests and I’m watching AFL players take a knee before the game.

“I’ve walked away for 60 years, 50 years plus from a lot of (racism). You would think people have a little bit more sense nowadays, but no.”

He says the focus of his attention is back in the community he started out from, running programs on Country for kids from the Midwest…