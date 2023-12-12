Dodson urges youth to lead reconciliation

OUTGOING Indigenous senator Pat Dodson says Australia is at a crossroads and must continue to work towards reconciliation despite the failed Voice referendum.

The highly respected Indigenous senator called for a sustained pathway to reconciliation, led by young people, as he farewelled politics.

Senator Dodson announced his retirement after returning to parliament following cancer treatment, saying he regretted not being able to actively campaign during the referendum for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament due to his health.

The West Australian and Yawuru man said the referendum result of 60% against the

Voice showed Australia was a divided nation. He said he left at a time when the nation was at a crossroads on Indigenous issues and the result could not mark the end of the debate.

“We need to heal through honest and open dialogue without he rancour and discord that infected too much of what passed as debate … around the referendum,” he told the…