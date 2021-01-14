ABORIGINAL and Torres Strait Islander women are often too scared of losing their children to report domestic violence.

According to a new report, Improving family violence legal and support services for Indigenous women, fear of the state removing their kids and a high risk of becoming homeless are two of the major barriers Indigenous women face in a family violence situation.

Professor Marcia Langton, University of Melbourne foundation chair of Australian Indigenous studies and lead author of the report, said the findings underscored the urgency of increasing funding for agencies working directly with the women and men who need support.

“These are the agencies and service providers who know what is needed in their communities and can get it done — if they have adequate financial support,” Professor Langton said.

The report also identifies the availability and acceptability of services in the communities.

“We were struck by a number of things – one is that the services aren’t funded adequately,” Professor Langton said. “Secondly there are services where women are at risk of losing their children immediately upon reporting violence.