COUSINS Katherine Dann and Dwes Wiggan-Dann have set off on the adventure of a lifetime as fierce competitors in this season of The Amazing Race Australia.

From mountain ranges to lush rainforests, and from warm tropical climates to below freezing conditions, the ‘Kimberley Cousins’ won’t need their passports because this year the entire race takes place across Australia.

The Amazing Race Australia is the ultimate adventure-based competitive reality TV show.

This season, 14 teams will race as they traverse the continent, taking part in heart- stopping challenges, all with their eyes on a massive…