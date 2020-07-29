PROUD Bundjalung Kalkadoon woman Madeleine Madden is an actress and activist who is passionate about her family, the environment and storytelling. Growing up in a family of leaders, she displays the qualities of strength and focus well beyond her years. Her drive and confidence are perhaps a direct result of growing up in a family that have always displayed the finest qualities of leadership .

At the age of 13 Madeleine called out to the nation asking us to listen and make a stand for change just as her grandfather Charles Perkins had done during the freedom rides in the 196os. In her address to the nation Madden spoke of the growing gap between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and other Australians.

Madeleine grew up surrounded by family members who have had great success in their chosen profession.

“My Aunty Rachel Perkins is a film maker, writer and director and my mum Hetti Perkins has worked as a curator and presenter – they’re both caretakers of traditional and contemporary stories through the medium of art and film,” Madden said.

“The strength of my family and our culture has inspired me from a very young age – everything we do is for the benefit of community and family. When we see other mob succeeding that has a ripple effect in our community – it lifts all of us up.”

Today there is a new wave of young artists all working towards raising their voices and demanding a place at the table – standing on the shoulders of those who have come before to continue the fierce legacy of pride in culture through art making, activism and the will to…