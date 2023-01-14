TWO Aboriginal boxers have been caught up in farcical circumstances which saw their bouts cancelled after having flown halfway around the world.

Olympians Alex Winwood and Paul Fleming were part of a large Australian contingent invited to fight in the city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates last month.

As revealed in our December 14 edition, Winwood was due to meet Indonesian Tibo Monabesa, while Fleming was slated for Frenchman Samir Ziani.

But the men and their entourage of fellow boxers and managers were left in the lurch and literally out on the street in the oil-rich Middle Eastern country when the hotel they were booked at informed them that their rooms hadn’t been paid for.

Reports reveal the card the pair were fighting on was organised by an organisation called Iconic Promotions Dubai, and led by promoter André Spencer, who has reportedly…