HIGH-profile human rights lawyers Geoffrey Robertson QC and Jennifer Robinson want to bring the death of Indigenous man David Dungay Jnr in NSW custody in 2015 to the attention of the United Nations.

Mr Robertson and Ms Robinson stood beside Mr Dungay’s mother Leetona on Thursday as they addressed the media about his death.

They aim to bring Mr Dungay’s case “to the international community” in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, galvanised by the 2020 death of George Floyd Jr at police hands in Minneapolis in the US.

Mr Floyd’s death at the time sparked global protests.

The lawyers accused the NSW Government of failing to hold those responsible for Mr Dungay’s death to account.

Ms Dungay will make a complaint to the United Nations Human Rights Committee, arguing the NSW Government failed to protect her son’s right to life.

She will also raise the failure of successive Australian governments to implement all the recommendations from the 1991 Royal Commission Into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody.

“My son had a right to live. He had the right to be safe from harm,” Ms Dungay said in a…