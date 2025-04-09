Edition 848 ON SALE NOW!

🗞 IN our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

• AUSTRALIA could be taken to task internationally for its “crisis of mass incarceration” of Indigenous children as one state tries to take its controversial youth crime crackdown even further. Indigenous legal experts have filed a complaint with the United Nations, pointing to what they say is systemic racial discrimination in criminal laws nationwide.

•INDIGENOUS groups respond to 2025 budget.

• AS the climate warms, species teeter on the edge of extinction and a federal election looms, the campaign to end native forest logging is ramping up with protests across the continent, more arrests and challenges to colonial law. Last week police evicted forest defenders and arrested Aboriginal woman Ruth Langford Tipruthanna, who were protesting native forest logging on the western side of the Kunanyi/ Mt Wellington range – the mountain that overshadows Nipaluna/ Hobart.

• MARK Haines’ siblings have spent every day of the last 37 years desperately missing their beloved older brother. Mr Haines, a happy and unassuming Gomeroi teenager who loved playing footy, was found dead on train tracks outside Tamworth, NSW, in January 1988. An inquest re-examining the 17-year-old’s death has given his siblings Lorna and Ron Haines very little comfort.

• AND meet our new editor, Todd Jigarru Condie, proud member of the Wadjanbarra and Bundebarra clans of the Yidinji nation in north Queensland.

