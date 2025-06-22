Edition 853 ON SALE NOW!
AS rallies were being held around the country to protest the death in custody of Kumanjayi White in Alice Springs on May 27, news of another death in custody on May 30 was coming to light. Full reports, page 3
A FINAL call on Woodside’s massive gas project has been delayed with the energy giant granted more time to consider federal government conditions on cultural heritage and air quality. See page 8 for more.
LOCKDOWNS at overcrowded and understaffed prisons in the Northern Territory have surged since a crime crackdown and tougher bail laws were imposed, page 8.
ABORIGINAL and Torres Strait Islander people have been recognised in the recent King’s Birthday 2025 Honours List for their contributions in health, community advocacy, education and land rights. Read some of their inspiring stories, page 53.
THE convergence this year of the Sir Douglas Nichols Indigenous Round, the start of the historic Yoorrook Walk for Truth, and Sorry Day set the mood for this year’s Reconciliation Week. See the pics from key events held in Victoria, pages 18-19.
IN SPORT: Read Koori Mail correspondent Kris Flanders’ story about the First Nations Gems on the Indigenous rugby league’s pathway for women, on page 48.