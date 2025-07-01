Edition 854 ON SALE NOW!

🗞 IN our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

• WA: THE heartbroken mother of murdered Noongar Yamatji boy, Cassius Turvey, has expressed her fury at his killers after two of his assailants were handed life sentences. Jack Steven James Brearley, 24, and Brodie Lee Palmer, 30, were convicted in May of murdering the 15-year-old after a 12-week trial. They were each sentenced last Friday to life imprisonment, with Brearley eligible for parole after serving 22 years and Palmer after serving 18 years.

• ACT: THE WORK of Wiradjuri artist, poet and writer Kevin Gilbert continues to resonate across Australia 33 years after his death. On the eve of what would have been Gilbert’s ninety-second birthday, Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe spoke movingly of his legacy, opening an exhibition of his work True: Kevin Gilbert 1933-1993, at Tuggeranong Arts Centre in Canberra.

• NT: THE grandfather of a 24-year-old man who died in custody has drafted an open letter to the prime minister calling on Canberra to step in and address “madness” in the Northern Territory’s justice system.

IN SPORT:

• WA: A HOST of exciting young Indigenous footballers from Western Australia are emerging as names to watch at this year’s AFL Under 18 National Championships.

Their rise comes at a crucial time for Indigenous representation at the elite level, with just 62 Indigenous players currently on AFL lists – a significant drop from 87 just five years ago.