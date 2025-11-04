Edition 863 ON SALE NOW!

🗞 IN our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

VIC: A significant chapter begins for Aboriginal communities as historic treaty laws clear parliament in Victoria, sparking optimism for other parts of the nation.

WA: Almost 200 years after a massacre of Aboriginal people, a state’s governor has apologised for the ‘dreadful wrongs’ of the man behind the attack.

NSW: Cultural fisher Keith Nye has been NSW jailed twice, booked multiple times, and was the subject of undercover operations by three separate government agencies over 14 years. “Practising culture is our medicine, and what is being done to us is making us sick,” the Native Title claimant says.

SA: The fourth and final burial mound at Kaurna’s Wangayarta is being prepared for the next Kaurna reburial ceremony, following the repatriation of Kaurna ancestors from the South Australian Museum, University of Adelaide, and the Edinburgh University.

NSW: Families of those who have died in NSW custody braved the rain to tell their stories and cry out for change at the National Day of Action to oppose Black Deaths in Custody, held at Sydney’s Town Hall last Saturday, October 31

TSI: Remote Dauan Island in the Torres Strait has been identified as the home of three species new to science, a gecko and two frogs which are found nowhere else on Earth. .