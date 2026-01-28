Edition 868 ON SALE NOW!

🗞 IN our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

NATIONAL: After more than 238 years of colonisation, attempted genocide, racism and dispossession, cultural custodian Gurridyula, also known as Coedie McAvoy, is asking: ‘Where are the anti-Aboriginalism laws?’.

NT: A NEWLY-appointed Northern Territory administrator should be sacked after his “problematic views on race” were displayed in social media posts, a peak Aboriginal body says.

WA: MORE than 160 years after the Dempster brothers founded the first white settlement east of Albany in WA, Aboriginal people have erected a tribute to Esperance Bay Station’s 75 Indigenous workers.

NSW: THE family of an Aboriginal former boxer who fought in the famous Jimmy Sharman’s boxing circuit, is appealing for help following a house fire that destroyed all his belongings.

TAS: THE hundreds who turned out to this year’s Putalina Festival were treated to a stunning day of song, community, food, weather, celebration and commemoration..

VIC: RMIT University has announced distinguished artist Maree Clarke as the recipient of the Doctor of Arts honoris causa, in recognition of her exceptional leadership and impact on south-east Australian Aboriginal art and cultural practice.

QLD: WITH the onset of Australia’s bushfire season, a new partnership between holders of traditional knowledge and primary producers in Queensland looks to improve grazing landscapes using First Nations land management practices, including cultural burning.