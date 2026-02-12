Edition 869 ON SALE NOW!

🗞 IN our latest edition, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

WA: Authorities have defended the time it took for a failed Invasion Day rally bombing to be declared a terrorist act, as details emerge about the accused’s ‘pro-white’ ideology.

TSI: Recently, when king tides were forecast, water levels on Saibai – one of the lowest lying in the region – reportedly reached 3.7 metres above average.

QLD: An Aboriginal legal service in Queensland targeting the needs of First Nations women in the state has turned 20 years old.

NAT: The oldest son of US civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr has urged Australians not to give up on First Nations justice.

NSW: A unique new pathway for emerging Aboriginal musicians was launched at this year’s recent Tamworth Country Music Festival.

NSW: Charges against seven Walbunja cultural fishers accused of trafficking large quantities of abalone were withdrawn in Nowra Court.

ACT: Indigenous knowledge systems of the sky have a different way of looking at things. Peter Swanton’s focus is cultural astronomy and dark-sky preservation. The Gamiliraay-Yuwaalyaay man is studying for his doctorate in astronomy and astrophysics at the Australian National University in Canberra.