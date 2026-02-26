Edition 871 ON SALE NOW!

🗞 IN our latest edition, ON SALE NOW, you’ll read about:

VIC: Melbourne Fashion Festival was recently treated to an expose of cutting-edge First Nations fashion at the Beyond Blak Runway, curated by Mob in Fashion.

TSI: A quarterly 12-page insert with the best of the Torres News.

TAS: Little black trackers that look like tiny mobile phones attached to mutton birds are giving rangers and scientists vital information on the birds foraging patterns while rearing their chicks.

AUS: Carbon markets rewarding the recovery of degraded environments risk penalising long term Indigenous stewardship.

OS: Bangarra Dance Theatre has been recognised with the prestigious Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Dance by the Biennale Danza 2026.

SPORT: Icons from history – Graham ‘Polly’ Farmer, an athletic ruckman whose tap work and handball transformed the game of Australian Rules football.