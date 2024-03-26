Elder arrested while standing up for forests

WHILE much of Lutruwita (Tasmania) was going gaga over a name and logo for a sports team, Jim Everett was being arrested for trespass while protesting the destruction of native forests.

The eighty-one-year-old Pakana Elder, activist and artist travelled into the Styx ‘Valley of the Giants’ where eucalypts grow to near 100 metres – the tallest flowering trees in the world – are threatened by logging.

The Koori Mail caught up with him on the eve of his arrest.

“I want to tell the Tasmanian Government you are committing genocide against these forests, committing genocide against our people because we are connected to the forests and we are going to fight…