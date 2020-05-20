WHEN the ABC approached the Maralinga Tjarutja Trust about filming a drama about the British nuclear testing on their land, the tradition owners had one condition.

You need to help us tell our story first.

So Eualeyai/Kamillaroi woman Larissa Behrendt, a documentary maker, broadcaster, writer and academic, travelled to Yalata to meet with Anangu Elder Jeremy LeBois, the chair of the Maralinga Tjarutja Trust, and other community members.

The British conducted nuclear testing on Maralinga Tjarutja land in regional South Australia between 1953 and 1963. The Maralinga Tjarutja people have fought for the clean-up of contamination, for compensation and in 2009, for the handback of the Maralinga Village and test sites. They have gone on to rebuild traditional communities into vibrant, creative cultural communities that will ensure Maralinga Tjarutja custodianship of their lands into the future.

“It was critical that the story was told the way they wanted it,” Larissa told the Koori Mail. “At Yalata the people I met with were really shy, so on that first trip we didn’t film anything, no camera, we just talked.

“It was clear that a couple of things were really important for the community. The bombing was just one thing…