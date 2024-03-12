Electric Fields to represent Australia at Eurovision 2024

ELECTRIC Fields must have been bursting inside while keeping the secret they have been selected to represent Australia at the this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

If their performance earlier this month is anything to go on, this might be our best chance ever of winning this competition.

The pair performed most recently at the Treaty Day Out concert, held in Ballarat, on Wadurrung Country, Victoria, on March 2.

A highlight of their performance was when Zaachariaha invited a young fan up on stage.

Ada-Oola Holten, who was celebrating her eighth birthday, will enjoy a cherished memory for the rest of her life after Zaachariaha led…