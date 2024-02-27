Emma Manix-Geeves shares in Tasmania’s third consecutive national cricket title

WICKET-KEEPER Emma Manix-Geeves has shared in Tasmania’s third consecutive national cricket title and the coveted Ruth Preddey Cup at the weekend.

The palawa woman was there at the end when the Tiger women chased down Queensland’s 248 from their allotted 50 overs in the final of the 2023-24 Women’s National Cricket League at Bellerive Oval in nipaluna-Hobart.

Manix-Geeves came to the crease when the fourth wicket fell, joining Nicola Carey and anchoring an innings that saw Carey hit 111 (from 135) which saw the hosts win with 14 balls to spare.

Perennial battlers in the 50- over competition for their first 10 seasons after joining in 2010-11, Tasmania only won their first title in 2022 before backing it…