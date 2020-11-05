EMMA Langton’s great- grandmother (maternal grandfather side) was a Birri Gubba woman who was forced to work on a cattle station when she was nine years old as part of the Stolen Generations.

Emma Langton’s grandmother (maternal grandmother) is a Yaegl woman who grew up on Ulghundahi Island – an Aboriginal reserve on the NSW North Coast. She lived with six other family members in a two bedroom wooden hut with a tin roof and dirt floor. She also attended a makeshift school run by the reserve manager.

And Emma’s mother, a strong Aboriginal woman, worked as a childcare and community worker to provide for her daughter while they resided in a Housing Commission home.

Emma’s family instilled in her from a young age, the importance of taking opportunities denied to her forebears because of their Aboriginality.

Emma is a proud Yaegl woman and Legal Aid lawyer who has just won one of the most…