AN entirely preventable heart disease claiming the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people is finally on the verge of elimination thanks to new evidence-based research.

Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD) is damage to the valves in the heart that develops after acute rheumatic fever, which is an illness caused by an autoimmune response to a bacterial group A streptococcal infection, which is also called Strep A.

Indigenous people have some of the highest rates of the disease in the world, but it is rare among other Australians.

And it can be stopped in its tracks by a course of easily available antibiotics, if it’s diagnosed and treated early.

More than 5000 Indigenous people are living with RHD or its precursor, acute rheumatic fever (ARF).

But this number could grow even higher unless a concerted strategy is followed.

‘The RHD Endgame Strategy: the blueprint to eliminate rheumatic heart disease in Australia by 2031’ pairs research by leading infectious diseases specialists with the knowledge and experience of Indigenous leaders across the country.

Without implementation of the Endgame Strategy, experts predict that these numbers will more than double in the next decade, with another 8000 Indigenous children projected to develop ARF or RHD. Of these people, 650 will likely die and 1300 will need open heart…