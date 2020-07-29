AFTER having a Western Australian police officer hold a gun to his head and play Russian roulette, Herbert Bropho knows too well the dark heart of racism.

“I could take you right to the desk at Central Police Station (in Perth) where that fella put a gun to my head,” the Noongar Elder said.

“I’m in my 50s now and I’ve been living with that sort of racism all of my life.”

Mr Bropho spoke with the Koori Mail following the release of damning claims from an ex-WA police officer, Jim Taylor.