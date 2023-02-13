ONE of the most successful Torres Strait Island rugby league clubs of recent times has been sounded out for a guest spot in the biggest rugby league event in the world.

Officials within the Newcastle All Blacks organisation have made informal overtures to Erub United for their potential inclusion at the 51st edition of the NSW Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout Carnival at Tuggerah in October.

The Koori Knockout’s time- honoured custom is for the winners to host the next event.

Newcastle won the right to host the Knockout this year after winning at Bomaderry in October last year.

NAB and Erub met at the Murri v Koori Interstate Challenge (on January 28) at Beenleigh in south- east Queensland.

The challenge is where the winners of the previous Queensland Murri Carnival and the Koori Knockout square up – Erub United and Newcastle, respectively.

It was there at Beenleigh where NAB’s audacious proposal was first put to Erub. For their part, the Torres Strait Islanders are all ears.

Erub United RLFC was formed from the remnants of the Descendants in 2016 with a youthful group and have since won Zenadth Kes titles, Queensland championships and other mainland regional titles largely with the core of the original squad.