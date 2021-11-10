Former NRL star Gideon Gela-Mosby and Queensland Cup hooker Jayden Hodges combined to shine for Erub United in the grand final of the Zenadth Kes Rugby League carnival on Thursday Island recently.

United swamped Magun Warriors to win 20-8 in the final to the delight of Erub coach Elia Ware.

“Magun Warriors played an aggressive brand of football and are a very physical team,” he said.

“Their players have a real warrior mentality (but) my boys combined well as a team.”

Gela-Mosby played 11 games for North Queensland in the NRL from 2017-19. His run with the ball from fullback in the final was relentless.

Hodges, who played 14 games in the NRL for the Cowboys and Manly from 2014-16, was crafty for Erub at hooker…