CASEY Donovan may not be off to the Netherlands as Australia’s Eurovision rep, but she’s still proud.

Donovan’s anthem of self-love and acceptance, Proud, won the public vote on Saturday but was pushed into second place to Montaigne once the points from a panel of industry experts were factored in.

“From the first line of the song to the end crescendo, I fell in love with this song. It spoke to me in a way music hasn’t in a very long time,” Donovan said.

“Proud is merely a reminder to yourself, to be proud of who you are, proud of all of the ups and downs, to keep getting up despite the pain and push forward no matter how many people put you down.”

