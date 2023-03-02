CHERBOURG resident Eva Collins celebrated her 100th birthday in December last year and says she just wants to see all her kids grow up “before I think about pushing up daisies”.

Her son, former Cherbourg chief executive, Warren objects. “You might not think I am, but I’m 64 now,” he said. “You’ve got great-great-great grandchildren.”

Other than family, Eva said she still believed in the Church and a quiet life.

“I’ve always been a peaceful person, I never looked for arguments or problems,”

Eva said.

“Tried to settle problems when I was on the council, but then I just had a quiet life.”

Warren said his mum had guided her six children with strength, courage and support.

“Basically, you are you,” Warren said.

“Don’t rely on others.

“You’ve got to make your way in life, not everything is going to be perfect, you’re going to make a few mistakes along the way but when you find where you want to go then you’ll be happy.

“But it was always the family support, when we did stumble, someone was there behind us.

“What she did and who she was, we had a role model.

“I was very lucky living with my grandparents as well.

“Because Mum was in charge of the babies (in the Cherbourg dormitories), I turned five and that was the year I was supposed to move across to the boys’ dormitory, but because my two brothers were already staying with…