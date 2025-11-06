By CHRISTIAN MORROW

Stella Prize-winning poet Evelyn Araluen admits to being overwhelmed by the deluge of tragedy, half truths and outright lies washing relentlessly through her social media feeds. But Evelyn Araluen will not look away.

In her new collection of poetry, The Rot, she is firing back at it all – the patriarchy, colonialism and political malfeasance- using language dense with imagery and skilfully nuanced in its use of abstraction, emotional overload, design layout, satire and humour. Blak humour.