BARDI Jabirr Jabirr woman Shari Sebbens was born in Darwin and loved growing up in the tropics. Her dream to become an actor was inspired by a little show called Bran Nue Dae, which was one of the first ever stage musicals featuring an allstar Aboriginal cast.

Shari’s Uncle took her to see Bran Nue Dae – one of the first stage productions showcasing the songs of the very famous Kuckle’s Band and featuring songs and music by the Pigram brothers with a brilliant story and stage play conceived and written by the one and only Uncle Jimmi Chi.

This work showcased Broome and its myriad of characters, its stories and country. Some of the cast members were related to Sebbens so it was quite the family affair.

This encounter with the theatre and the magic of live performance set off a little spark in that eight year old girl. Shari was excited by what she saw and joined the local youth theatre in Darwin.

The power of seeing black faces on stage, telling stories our way, was a big moment and a key inspiration that drove Shari to pursue acting professionally.

You can imagine the 13 year old…