IT’S not the Koori Knockout or the Murri Carnival, but Tribal League’s National Indigenous Rugby League championships filled the Aboriginal community football void in 2020.

And just like the Knockout and the Murri Carnival, the championships drew solid support from families and friends from far and wide, happy and relieved to finally reunite and catch up, after a year spent mostly in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while enjoying the action on the field.

The inaugural three-week event wrapped up in Sydney at Campbelltown Stadium last week after a roadtrip that saw it play out in Dubbo (week one) and Gosford (week two) in NSW. Organisers hope to go around again next year.

For the record, Newcastle Hawks won the men’s division and Redfern All Blacks won the women’s division.