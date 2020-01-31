THIS year, the City of Fremantle took a different approach to their highly successful One Day in Freo event, opting for a more intimate event focussing on culture and community. Held on January 25, the new scaled back format was well received by the thousands of people in attendance.

The morning began with a Smoking Ceremony at Bathers Beach in Walyalup (Fremantle), where hundreds gathered to take part in the ceremony. Now in its fourth year, the ceremony was opened by Aunty Marie Taylor, followed by inspiring speeches from Will Hayward and Ezra Jacobs.

This year, the smoking ceremony was led by the women who were acknowledged for their important role in the community by Will Hayward in his speech.

“I would like to acknowledge Aboriginal women and their important role as the backbone of our cultural ways and the keepers of our children and our future leaders,” he said. “Today, I would like to acknowledge that this is matriarchal land, it always was and always will be, Aboriginal land.

“It is with great strength that we stand in support of Aboriginal women in today’s smoking ceremony and the commencement of…