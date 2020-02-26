FOR Dunghutti Anaiwan woman Yatu Widders Hunt Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander fashion is more than a piece of clothing with a beautiful design.

“I see the power of Indigenous fashion as a continuation of our long history of story-telling,” Yatu told the Koori Mail. “It’s an expression of contemporary Aboriginal identity, a platform to tell our stories to broader audiences in a creative and gentle way.

“And Indigenous fashion also allows us another platform in which to tell stories to people who might not otherwise hear them.”

Yatu is leading a panel discussion at MPavilion, in the Queen Victoria Gardens, opposite Arts Centre Melbourne on St Kilda Road, on Indigenous fashion storytelling on March 7.

She will be joined by Shelley Ware, Perina Drummond and Sandy Greenwood, as they tell the stories of their favourite fashion items and explore the cultural elements of fashion and design, presented as part of the Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival’s ideas program.

And Yatu has her own story to tell, as founder of online community Australian Indigenous Fashion online community.

“Fashion is an opportunity to wear that story, it’s not static, it’s active and breathing in people’s lives,” she said.

“As an Aboriginal person growing up off country, I found fashion a way to connect with my cultural identity, and it was fun way of expressing ideas.

“I started the Australian Indigenous Fashion…