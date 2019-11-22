NGALI is tailoring 80,000 years of Aboriginal culture by weaving in delicate threads of environmental sustainability with the empowered voices of the next generation, in their latest collection based on the works of Giji artist Lindsay Malay.

Wiradjuri woman Denni Francisco told the Koori Mail Ngali translates to ‘us’, or ‘we’ in a number of Indigenous languages throughout Australia, and as founder, Ms Francisco said she felt compelled to create fashion label Ngali as a way to maintain a tight fit with her culture and strengthen the social fabric of her close-knit community.