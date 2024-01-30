‘Father of reconciliation’ ready to hang up his hat

WHEN Senator Pat Dodson hangs up his hat – with its familiar band showing the colours of the Aboriginal flag – he’ll be calling time on an extraordinary career that began in the priesthood.

Retiring last Friday after more than seven years in the upper house, Labor Senator Dodson, 75, has been referred to as ‘the father of reconciliation’ in recognition of his work to advance the relationship between Indigenous people and wider Australia.

This came despite an early life touched by fear and tragedy as the Yawuru Elder who was born in Broome spoke about in his maiden speech to the Senate in 2016.

“I was born before the constitutional changes of 1967,” he said in the speech, referring to the successful referendum to have Aboriginal people counted in the population.

“I was hiding in the long grass in the Northern Territory town of Katherine and watched my mates being taken by welfare and…