Click to View Our Current Job and General Web Ads

Feet stomp the sands

MUI Mui Bumer Gedlam has claimed the top prize at DanceRites 2023 – Australia’s only national dance competition for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander groups held at the Sydney Opera House. 

The biggest crowds to date gathered for DanceRites’ return after a four year hiatus. 

During the competition, 21 dance groups representing over 30 nations and clans from across Australia shared their local storytelling and language. 

DanceRites Winners:

Overall Winner 2023 ($20,000): Mui Mui Bumer Gedlam (Peiudu, Torres Strait Islands), 

Runner Up ($5,000): AFL Cape York Aboriginal Cultural Dance (Cairns & Cape York, QLD), 

Best Wild Card Dance ($3,000): Yangkay Cultural Connect…