Feet stomp the sands
MUI Mui Bumer Gedlam has claimed the top prize at DanceRites 2023 – Australia’s only national dance competition for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander groups held at the Sydney Opera House.
The biggest crowds to date gathered for DanceRites’ return after a four year hiatus.
During the competition, 21 dance groups representing over 30 nations and clans from across Australia shared their local storytelling and language.
DanceRites Winners:
Overall Winner 2023 ($20,000): Mui Mui Bumer Gedlam (Peiudu, Torres Strait Islands),
Runner Up ($5,000): AFL Cape York Aboriginal Cultural Dance (Cairns & Cape York, QLD),
Best Wild Card Dance ($3,000): Yangkay Cultural Connect…