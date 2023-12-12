Feet stomp the sands

MUI Mui Bumer Gedlam has claimed the top prize at DanceRites 2023 – Australia’s only national dance competition for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander groups held at the Sydney Opera House.

The biggest crowds to date gathered for DanceRites’ return after a four year hiatus.

During the competition, 21 dance groups representing over 30 nations and clans from across Australia shared their local storytelling and language.

DanceRites Winners:

Overall Winner 2023 ($20,000): Mui Mui Bumer Gedlam (Peiudu, Torres Strait Islands),

Runner Up ($5,000): AFL Cape York Aboriginal Cultural Dance (Cairns & Cape York, QLD),

Best Wild Card Dance ($3,000): Yangkay Cultural Connect…