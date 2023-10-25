Festival to celebrate strength shown during WA flooding

GARNDUWA Amboorny Wirnan, a Kimberley-based not-for-profit sport and recreation organisation, is holding a three-day football and music festival in Fitzroy Crossing on October 20, 21and 22.

The festival is an iteration of the long-standing Garnduwa Festival.

Six men’s and six women’s teams from the Central Kimberley Football League will compete while local artists will perform music.

Organisers said Raining on the Rocks would provide an opportunity for the communities of the Fitzroy Valley to compete on the sporting field and to celebrate the cultural and community strength that saw them through the floods of January 2023.

“In the context of the flood damage, and the unfortunate cancellation of the CKFL 2023 season, this festival is a timely and important extension of the long- standing tradition of Garnduwa curating an annual…