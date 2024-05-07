Fighting to protect Country

FIGHTING billionaires and their proposals for coal mines may not be a typical way to spend your youth – but Murrawah Johnson comes from a long line of resistance warriors.

Ms Johnson, a Wirdi woman of the Burra Gubba nation of central Queensland, has been recognised with the Goldman environmental award, a major international prize for grassroots activism which will be announced in a ceremony in San Francisco.

“Having a strong Indigenous cultural identity is actually my superpower in navigating this world and really being able to find my place in the colonial apparatus that is Australia,” Ms Johnson said.

“I come from a long line of resistance fighters who are incredibly resilient…