KAURNA Elder Lynette Crocker wants visitors to the Adelaide Film Festival to understand that while they might not have previously realised it, they are on Kaurna country.

“There’s plenty of Kaurna country in Adelaide, plenty of places, all of the different coloured ochres, the different sands, it’s like the best-kept secrets,” she said.

Aunty Lynette and Kaurna man Jack Buckskin feature in a series of Kaurna Welcome to Country videos that will be screened before every film at the 2020 Adelaide Film Festival.

“It has to do with respect and it has to do with cultural manners,” Aunty Lynette said.

The Adelaide Film Festival (AFF) Screen Australia’s Indigenous Department, the South Australian Film Corporation, and the City of Adelaide have announced the five emerging First Nations filmmakers selected for the Kaurna Welcome to Country video project.

Isaac Coen Lindsay, Adam Dixon Galea, Kiara Milera, Clem Newchurch and Damien Wanganeen are receiving paid training and mentoring from pre-production through to delivery.

The five successful applicants will work together with Living Stories to produce the videos.

“Welcomes to Country are not a new concept, it’s something that’s been happening for thousands of years,” Jack Buckskin said.

“Once you travel from one person’s lands to…