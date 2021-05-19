ACCLAIMED Badtjala artist Fiona Foley has a major solo exhibition opening at QUT Art Museum next month.

Curated by Aboriginal researcher writer and curator Angelina Hurley Fiona Foley: Veiled Paradise showcases key works from the leading contemporary artist’s nearly forty-year career; works informed by her ancestral connection to K’Gari (Fraser Island), drawing equally upon its serene beauty and the history of systemic violence and sexual exploitation perpetrated on its shores.

“I recall a recent brief introduction Fiona gave as ‘someone who has worked in the arts for over 30 years’ – a modest understatement I thought,” Ms Hurley said.

“The room needed to be schooled further on the importance of her art and career – it’s something everyone needs to be aware of. Fiona has always been an artist of conviction, passion and truth-telling.

“Displaying previously unseen works, Veiled Paradise is recognition of an artist who has not only paved the way for the next generation of First Nations contemporary artists but is an inspirational voice for Aboriginal women.”