RESEARCH into fire management and biodiversity on the Tiwi Islands is aiming to stop feral predators, particularly feral cats, in their tracks.

For the past seven years, Charles Darwin University post-doctoral researcher Dr Hugh Davies has been working with the Tiwi Land Rangers to monitor small mammal populations on the ecologically unique Tiwi Islands, located north west of Darwin. The current project has been running for the past two years thanks to funding delivered via the Threatened Species Recovery Hub, of the Australian Government’s National Environmental Science program. The project has seen Dr Davies and the rangers check more than 9600 animal traps for native mammals and process more than one million camera-trap images.

“The Tiwi Islands are a really special place for native mammals,” Dr Davies said. “The islands continue to maintain healthy populations of mammal species that have disappeared in other parts of Australia.

“When I compared my results to previous surveys, I found…