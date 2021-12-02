With UN climate talks over and Australia’s climate plans relying on the rapid growth of large-scale clean- energy projects, the First Nations Clean Energy Network will ensure the transition occurs in partnership with First Nations communities, sharing its jobs and economic benefits, protecting sacred sites and respecting native title.

The Network, which was launched last month, will support First Nations communities and business enterprises to manage clean energy projects, from small community projects to large-scale, export-focused initiatives.

A key initiator of the Network, executive director of Original Power, Karrina Nolan, said that the Network will ensure First Nations people are key players in Australia’s clean energy revolution.

“We’re ready to partner with governments and industry to develop clean energy projects that will deliver benefits for all Australians,” she said.

“Indigenous land title is now recognised over more than half the Australian continent, with rich renewable energy resources including sun and wind power…