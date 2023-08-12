FOUR teams of the most accomplished Indigenous Touch football players have blazed a trail in Ireland at the 2023 ITF Tag World Cup.

Australian Indigenous men’s Open, women’s Open, and women’s 30s and 21s teams took to the field at Limerick in the province of Munster in the mid-southwest of Ireland.

The best-performed of the teams were the women’s 21s who recorded wins over their Irish divisional counterparts twice, 3-2 and 12-2.

The men’s Open team faced strong opposition in which both the Irish and Great Britain sides handed out losses, 6-2 and 13- 2, respectively.

“The boys came up against some very fit and well-drilled teams that have just come fresh off a Test series against each other,” coach Robert Raymond said.

“They both have full-strength squads with the tournament in their own backyard.

“The boys gave their all, however we lacked execution and couldn’t spend enough time in the opposition territory to apply pressure.”

Leading the teams were Mathew Wright and Tristan Field as men’s Open co-captains, Allira Simon and Brooke Summers…