COMMUNITY leader Professor Eleanor Bourke will chair Victoria’s Australia-first inquiry into injustices committed against Aboriginal people.

The Wergaia/Wamba Wamba Elder will head the five people who will run the Yoo-rrook Justice Commission.

Dr Wayne Atkinson, Ms Sue-Anne Hunter, Distinguished Professor Maggie Walter and Professor Kevin Bell were also announced as commissioners.

The inquiry will look at historic and ongoing injustices and is named after the Wemba Wemba-Wamba Wamba word for “truth”.

The inquiry will be independent of government and have the powers of a royal commission.

It will recommend reforms and will help guide the state’s treaty negotiations with communities.

“I feel, for this century, this was a logical step for us,” Prof Bourke said at last Friday’s announcement.

“People are watching us … (I start) with some trepidation. I didn’t sleep very well last night, but we just need to get on with that.”

The announcement was made at Melbourne’s Yarra Bend Park.

It was the site of the Merri Creek Protectorate Sate and Merri Creek Aboriginal School, where many Aboriginal communities were separated from their lands.