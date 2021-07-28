ABORIGINAL and Torres Strait Islander basketball star Patty Mills made history last weekend when he carried the Australian flag at the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Mills became the first Indigenous Australian to have the honour of being the Olympic team’s flag bearer.

The Boomers star – a four- time Olympian – is one of a record 16 Indigenous athletes competing at the Tokyo Games.

“Entering the village a couple of days ago and just being able to see how much Indigenous artwork has been combined throughout our Australian HQ and the flags at the bottom of the stairs, it’s definitely one of those things that gave me chills just to see how much it was incorporated throughout our entire team,” Mills said. “It’s something that is very unifying, as the Olympic Games is…