A ‘FLAG bomb’ outside the Clarence City Council, across the river from Nipaluna (Hobart), has sent a strong message and seems to have been heard.

Several hundred little Aboriginal flags were planted on the lawns of the Clarence City Council in response to a decision to not fly the Aboriginal flag permanently on a pole that stands empty outside the municipal offices.

Last month, a motion to keep the Aboriginal flag up after NAIDOC week was lost with six votes for and six against, but as the Koori Mail went to press the council was set to reverse the decision.

Currently the council flies the Aboriginal flag in NAIDOC week and on Reconciliation Day.

Last month’s decision has been labelled disgraceful and the reasons for it have not flown well.

Three aldermen suggested it was the wrong time as the council was still developing a Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP). Alderman Brendan Blomeley said it could even derail the RAP and labelled keeping up the flag an ‘empty, symbolic gesture’.

Alderman Sharyn Von Bertouch (the council voted against calling elected representatives ‘councillors’ last year) said she could not support it without a workshop.

Ald Richard James reasoned the fourth flag pole be kept empty for any visiting organisation wishing to fly their flag, saying he was aware of one occasion this had…