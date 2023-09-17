RESIDENTS of Cabbage Tree Island in northern New South Wales have been told they will not be returning to their homes following the flood events of February 2022.

Jali Local Aboriginal Land Council, which is located in Ballina, NSW, issued a statement last week saying the ‘community has made a challenging yet necessary decision’ to proceed with the rebuild of ‘26 residential properties’ at another location in Bath Street, Wardell.

The statement followed earlier assurances following the floods, from Jali that residents would eventually return.

Both federal and state governments had committed $70 million to build new homes for more than 170 residents who were displaced.

An extra $50 million was also allocated to go towards the repair and reconstruction of Aboriginal community infrastructure owned by local Aboriginal land councils.

However, now Jali is saying that the NSW Department of Planning and Environment had sent a letter dated August 25, 2023, saying ‘upon review of the GHD and…