WHEN Yuwallarai woman Kirstie Parker was editor of the Koori Mail, from 2006-2013, she used to love opening the paper and looking at all the Black faces from different walks of life.

She still does.

“I remember when I was at the Koori Mail as editor and we celebrated the 20th anniversary,” she said.

“That was a big deal, but it’s 10 years on from that and such an important milestone for the national Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander newspaper.

“It’s an indication of the love that is felt in our community and more broadly in Australian society.”

Kirstie said one of the strengths of the Koori Mail was that the paper covered such a broad range of events and gave a voice to many different people.

“Obviously things like the National Apology to the Stolen Generations and the Northern Territory intervention, but also the magnificent achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people around the country in every sphere,” she said.

“There are too many stories to mention them all but every single one gave my heart a boost.

“The Koori Mail has reported on Australian Indigenous community life in all its glory and always from the widest possible range of Indigenous perspectives.”

Kirstie’s time with the paper began as the north Queensland correspondent in the 1990s, before going on to be Indigenous Affairs Minister Robert Tickner’s communications…