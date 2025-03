ANOTHER Indigenous hero of the state league era, Western Australian great Stephen Michael, has been announced as the Sir Douglas Nicholls Round honouree for 2025.

A proud Noongar man, Stephen Michael had a decorated career with South Fremantle between 1975 and 1985 as a strong high-leaping ruckman and key forward.

Across his 243-game career for the South Bulldogs, Michael won a pair of…